Source Reveals Alex Bregman’s Two Counter Offers to Detroit Tigers

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, prior to signing a 3-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Bregman presented two counter offers to the Detroit Tigers, who had reportedly offered him a 6-year, $171.5 contract.

Alex Bregman's Offers to the Detroit Tigers

On Monday, Petzold reported the following regarding the two counter offers that Bregman sent to the Tigers.

Option 1: 7 years, $200 million

7 years, $200 million Option 2: 6 years, $186 million with an opt-out clause after the 2025 season

“For the first proposal, the Tigers made it clear they wouldn't pay $200 million,” Petzold writes. “For the second, the Tigers refused to include an opt-out clause after the first season due to the risk.”

Bottom Line

For now, Bregman's contract with the Red Sox has an opt-out following the upcoming 2025 season. If he opts out, we could be looking at another offseason where we wonder if the Tigers will be able to sign the talented third baseman.