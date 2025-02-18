Tuesday, February 18, 2025
HomeDetroit TigersSource Reveals Alex Bregman's Two Counter Offers to Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers

Source Reveals Alex Bregman’s Two Counter Offers to Detroit Tigers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, prior to signing a 3-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Bregman presented two counter offers to the Detroit Tigers, who had reportedly offered him a 6-year, $171.5 contract.

Alex Bregman's Offers to the Detroit Tigers

On Monday, Petzold reported the following regarding the two counter offers that Bregman sent to the Tigers.

  • Option 1: 7 years, $200 million
  • Option 2: 6 years, $186 million with an opt-out clause after the 2025 season

“For the first proposal, the Tigers made it clear they wouldn't pay $200 million,” Petzold writes. “For the second, the Tigers refused to include an opt-out clause after the first season due to the risk.”

Bottom Line

For now, Bregman's contract with the Red Sox has an opt-out following the upcoming 2025 season. If he opts out, we could be looking at another offseason where we wonder if the Tigers will be able to sign the talented third baseman.

Previous article
John Morton Reveals Who Will Call Plays for Detroit Lions in 2025
Next article
Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design