Source reveals astronomical contract that Aaron Judge demanded from New York Yankees

UPDATE:

According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, a source with direct knowledge of the situation has told him that New York Yankees star Aaron Judge wanted “at least a nine-year deal for about $324 million,” from the Yankees but they were not willing to budge on their offer.

Still, truth be told, the Yankees never gave him an offer he remotely considered.

Maybe he’s not Mike Trout, a three-time MVP for the Los Angeles Angels, but Judge believes he’s close. He was seeking a contract similar to the 10-year, $360 million extension Trout signed in 2019. He wanted at least a nine-year deal for about $324 million, one person with direct knowledge of the contract negotiations told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the private nature of the negotiations.

Nation, do you think Judge is worth what he is demanding? Do you think he will get that much in free agency?

PREVIOUS REPORT:

According to New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman, Aaron Judge has turned down a contract offer that would have paid him a whopping $213.5 million over seven years.

Cashman added that the Yankees would still try to get a deal done with Judge during the 2022 season but he does not anticipate anything new happening.

Judge, who will soon turn 30, is obviously content on betting on himself in free agency. We will see if his strategy backfires or if it pays off.