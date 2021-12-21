Source reveals ex-USC quarterback Kedon Slovis’ transfer destination

Heading into the 2021 season, USC QB Kedon Slovis was thought of as one of the top signal-callers in the nation.

Well, according to a source of Bruce Feldman, Slovis is transferring to Pittsburgh. As noted, he completed over 68% of his passes with 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in three seasons at USC.

Slovis’ girlfriend also plays soccer for Pittsburgh.

