Source reveals ex-USC quarterback Kedon Slovis’ transfer destination

Heading into the 2021 season, USC QB Kedon Slovis was thought of as one of the top signal-callers in the nation.

Well, according to a source of Bruce Feldman, Slovis is transferring to Pittsburgh. As noted, he completed over 68% of his passes with 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in three seasons at USC.

Slovis’ girlfriend also plays soccer for Pittsburgh.

SOURCE: Former USC QB Kedon Slovis is transferring to Pitt. The 20-year-old QB threw 58 TDs and only 24 picks in three seasons while completing over 68% of his passes. He will inherit a strong supporting cast led by Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 21, 2021