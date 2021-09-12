Source reveals Houston Texans return package demands for Deshaun Watson

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us and Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Houston Texans.

Watson still wants to be traded but the Texans have yet to get a sweet enough offer to part ways with who was one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2o20.

So, what are the Texans demanding in exchange for Watson?

Well, according to a report from Adam Schefter, the Texans are asking for a combination of six players and draft picks for Watson.

From ESPN:

The Houston Texans sought a package of six players and draft picks from teams interested in trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson this past summer, league sources tell ESPN.

Whether the package consisted of one player and five draft picks or two players and four picks, the Texans were unwilling to budge from their trade price for Watson, who remains on their roster even though he will not be active for Sunday’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans do not plan to play Watson at all this season, but sources around the league believe Houston general manager Nick Caserio will not trade the three-time Pro Bowler for anything less than the six combined players and picks.

Nation, do you think Watson eventually is traded?