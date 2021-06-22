Source says Cade Cunningham will only visit one team prior to 2021 NBA Draft

Sharing is caring!

Anybody with a brain knows that Cade Cunningham will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and on Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons secured that pick.

Following the lottery, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out that the plan is that Cunningham will visit only one team prior to the draft on July 29th and that team is the Pistons.

Cade knows he is going to be a Piston!

Sources: The plan for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will be to visit only one team prior to the NBA Draft on July 29: The Detroit Pistons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021