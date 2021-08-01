Source says Detroit Pistons could be in mix to sign Tim Hardaway Jr.

Don’t look now but the Detroit Pistons are on the rise!

This past Thursday, the Pistons landed Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and now they are being linked to a pretty good free agent.

According to a league source of Grant Afseth of MavericksSI, the Pistons are a potential suitor for Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency.

Hardaway averaged a career-high 16.6 points per game during the 2020-21 season.

The Detroit Pistons are a team to watch as a potential suitor for Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency, a league source tells @MavericksSI. Hardaway Jr. remains among the Dallas Mavericks' priorities as free agency approaches. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) August 1, 2021