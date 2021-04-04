Source says MLB will not consider Detroit for 2021 All-Star Game

Sharing is caring!

Major League Baseball Rob Manfred has announced that the 2021 MLB All-Star Game will not be played in Atlanta as originally planned due to Georgia passing a state bill that restricts voting access across the state.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Manfred said. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States.

“We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

Following the announcement, many lobbied for Detroit to get the bid for the All-Star Game.

Detroit is diverse, inclusive and ready to welcome MLB all-stars | Opinion https://t.co/ejm5aDJ8yY — Detroit Free Press (@freep) April 3, 2021

Trending around the Web

According to a source of The Detroit News, the Motor City is not being considered to replace Atlanta as the host of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

Manfred is expected to make an announcement in the coming days in regards to which city will host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

Nation, do you have a preference?