Source says WR Kenny Golladay is closing in on contract with New York Giants

Where will Kenny Golladay play in 2021?

Well, after multiple reports over the past couple of days about teams being interested in the former Detroit Lions WR, Golladay is reportedly closing in on a new contract.

Josina Anderson is reporting that the New York Giants‘ talks with Golladay are “heating up” but that the deal still needs to be taken across the finish line.

Nation, if this deal gets done, will it be a good fit for Golladay?

