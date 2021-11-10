Source suggests Detroit Tigers have shown interest in former Red Sox pitcher

According to a report from Jon Morosi, sources of his have indicated that the Detroit Tigers have shown an early interest in former Boston Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez. As noted by Morosi, Rodriguez has a good relationship with Tigers assistant pitching coach, Juan Nieves.

In 2021, Rodriguez was 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts with the Red Sox.

