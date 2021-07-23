Source suggests founding members of Big 12 are leaving for SEC

Sharing is caring!

According to a source of Chip Brown of 247Sports, both Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC.

From 247Sports:

Texas and Oklahoma, the founding members of the Big 12, are leaving the league – and barring any unforeseen developments, will join the Southeastern Conference, a high-level source close to the situation told Horns247.

Texas and OU officials plan to inform the Big 12 on Monday that they won’t renew when the league’s grant of rights expire in 2025, a step that clears the path for the SEC to formally consider adding Texas and OU.

Again, barring unforeseen circumstances, an SEC vote on adding Texas and Oklahoma “could move quickly,” the source told Horns247.

