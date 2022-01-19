Sources inside Michigan football believe Jim Harbaugh will take Raiders HC job if offered

According to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, sources within the Michigan football program believe Jim Harbaugh will take the Las Vegas Raiders head HC job if it is offered to him.

From The Athletic:

Multiple sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic this week that they think if Harbaugh is offered the Raiders head coaching job, he’d take it.

They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read. Their hunches could be wrong — but they also know he’s never coached anywhere longer than four years prior to his seven years and running in Ann Arbor. They’ve each believed that he, at some point, would want to coach in the NFL again.

Stay tuned!