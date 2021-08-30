Sources say Houston Texans have made decision on Deshaun Watson

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans have made a decision on Deshaun Watson.

Wilson is reporting that the Texans are prepared to have Watson on the 53-man roster and list him as inactive every week, according to multiple league sources.

Wilson adds that Watson would be paid his $10.54 million.

Folks, the Texans are letting potential suitors know that they are not going to trade Watson unless they get what they want in return.

