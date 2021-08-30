Sources say Houston Texans have made decision on Deshaun Watson

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans have made a decision on Deshaun Watson.

Wilson is reporting that the Texans are prepared to have Watson on the 53-man roster and list him as inactive every week, according to multiple league sources.

Wilson adds that Watson would be paid his $10.54 million.

Folks, the Texans are letting potential suitors know that they are not going to trade Watson unless they get what they want in return.

Texans are prepared to have Deshaun Watson on the 53-man roster and inactive every week, according to multiple league sources. Watson, who has issued a standing trade request with no deal imminent, would be paid his $10.54 million salary — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2021