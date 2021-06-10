Sources say Juwan Howard reiterates that he’s not leaving Michigan

Sharing is caring!

It doesn’t look like the reigning AP and Big Ten Coach of the Year is going anywhere.

While there are two highly regarded NBA head coaching vacancies open right now in Boston and Portland, Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard isn’t interested in departing Ann Arbor to get back into the professional ranks.

In fact, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Howard isn’t even interested in entertaining the idea of a discussion of a departure.

Since his return to his alma mater, Howard became first Michigan head coach to win the honor in 36 years, and first Big Ten coach to win since 2005 by leading the Wolverines to the outright Big Ten Title and an Elite Eight appearance. He’s set to enter the third of a five year contract that sees him paid approximately $2 million.