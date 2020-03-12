Did “Space Jam” predict the NBA’s current situation? (VIDEO)

Okay, here’s a bit of comedic relief for what’s an extremely dreary day.

We all remember the 1996 live-action/animation film “Space Jam“. One particular scene shows the then-home of the Los Angeles Lakers, The Great Western Forum, being shut down as a crowd of reporters gathers around the unnamed NBA Commissioner:

Another scene shows several players refusing to play and later donning gas masks:

Of course, the coronavirus is a bit more serious than aliens stealing away the talent of some of the NBA’s top players, but this scene is a rather eerie description of what’s currently unfolding.

– – Video from “Space Jam” from Warner Bros – –