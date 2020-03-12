48.3 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Did "Space Jam" predict the NBA's current situation? (VIDEO)

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Okay, here’s a bit of comedic relief for what’s an extremely dreary day.

We all remember the 1996 live-action/animation film “Space Jam“. One particular scene shows the then-home of the Los Angeles Lakers, The Great Western Forum, being shut down as a crowd of reporters gathers around the unnamed NBA Commissioner:

Another scene shows several players refusing to play and later donning gas masks:

Of course, the coronavirus is a bit more serious than aliens stealing away the talent of some of the NBA’s top players, but this scene is a rather eerie description of what’s currently unfolding.

– – Video from “Space Jam” from Warner Bros – –

Comments

