Spartan fans lose their minds as Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State

On Monday, 5-star hoops star Emoni Bates made the unexpected announcement that he is committing (at least for now) to play college basketball at Michigan State.
Following the announcement, which Bates made on live on ESPN, Spartan fans went crazy on social media.
Emoni Bates going to Michigan state I’m actually shocked at that move
Emoni bates to msu !!🐐🐐
#EmoniBates pic.twitter.com/988Bpgn8m5
YOU ARENT READY FOR EMONI BATES
WE GOT EMONI BATES LETS GOOO
The one where MSUSpartanChick learns Emoni Bates committed to Michigan State! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/2B7ML2whB5
Emoni Bates put the MSU hat on and I blacked out. Didn’t hear another word of the interview. RIP to my liver today
Emoni Bates!!! I’ll dare to dream for the next two years 🤷🏻♂️👍 #BigGreenTrain
