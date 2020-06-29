41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, June 29, 2020
Spartan fans lose their minds as Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State

By Arnold Powell

On Monday, 5-star hoops star Emoni Bates made the unexpected announcement that he is committing (at least for now) to play college basketball at Michigan State.

Following the announcement, which Bates made on live on ESPN, Spartan fans went crazy on social media.

Arnold Powell

