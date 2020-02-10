Spartan fans won’t be thrilled with Michigan State’s ‘Plan B’

On Monday morning, news broke that Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, after talking with his family, has decided to turn down Michigan State‘s offer to become their next head coach.

Fickell, according to multiple reports, was the guy MSU wanted from the moment Mark Dantonio stepped down but now they will have to move on without him.

Well, now it is on to Plan B for Michigan State and it is one most Spartan fans will not be thrilled about.

That Plan B, in my opinion, will be to roll with defensive coordinator Mike Tressel as interim head coach for the 2020 season while evaluating potential candidates (including Tressel) as the season goes on.

Then, when the 2020 season concludes, the Spartans should have many more options available to them, unlike they had this time due to the timing of Mark Dantonio’s announcement.

The biggest mistake Michigan State could make right now would be to settle for a coach that they really never wanted in the first place.