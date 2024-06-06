Spartans Announce Exciting Additions to Men’s Basketball Team





Michigan State Men’s Basketball Welcomes Two New Transfers for 2024-25 Spartans Season

In a significant boost to their roster, Michigan State’s men’s basketball team has added two standout players for the 2024-25 season. Head coach Tom Izzo announced that forward Frankie Fidler from the University of Nebraska Omaha and center Szymon Zapala from Longwood University will be donning the Spartan colors next season.

Profiles of New Spartan Players

Frankie Fidler: A Proven Performer

Frankie Fidler, a 6-7 forward, has made a significant mark at Omaha, evidenced by his accomplished statistics. In the 2023-24 season, he was stellar, averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. His proficiency from the free-throw line was particularly notable, leading his team with an 85.4 percent success rate. His impressive season earned him First Team All-Summit Conference honors and a place in Omaha’s history as one of the top scorers.

Szymon Zapala: Impressive Big Man

On the other hand, Szymon Zapala, a 7-0 center hailing from Poland, comes in after playing an instrumental role in Longwood’s success, which culminated in a Big South Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance. Last season, Zapala averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting an efficient 62.9 percent from the field. His performances in critical games, particularly during the Big South Tournament where he averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds, highlighted his potential impact for the Spartans.