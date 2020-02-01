Spartans coach Tom Izzo calls out team following loss to Wisconsin

The Michigan State Spartans weren’t able to take care of business on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 64-63 divisional game to the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center.

After the surprising setback, head coach Tom Izzo made his thoughts clear regarding his team’s performance.

“That first half was about as poorly as we’ve played defensively with any energy that I’ve seen us play in many years,” he lamented.

Wisconsin was able to build up a 19 point lead in the first half that the Spartans were able to cut back down to three, but couldn’t get any closer.

“To give up the shots and to walk around like we did, when I say energy it wasn’t that they were tired because of practice,” Izzo said. “They were tired because they mentally did not reach down.”

Meanwhile, Izzo was complimentary of his counterpart, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard

Tom Izzo said, “As disappointed as I am with our performance and a little embarrassed. I am happy for (Greg) Gard. I am a coach’s coach. We got our a– kicked by a team playing for their coach.”