33 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 1, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Spartans coach Tom Izzo calls out team following loss to Wisconsin

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Spartans coach Tom Izzo calls out team following loss to Wisconsin

The Michigan State Spartans weren't able to take care of business on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 64-63 divisional game...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Lions coach Matt Patricia hides personality to protect family and his team

Fans of the Detroit Lions are well aware of how Matt Patricia conducts himself as head coach by now,...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

First known Kobe Bryant tribute for Super Bowl LIV revealed

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. That...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Michigan State Spartans weren’t able to take care of business on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 64-63 divisional game to the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center.

After the surprising setback, head coach Tom Izzo made his thoughts clear regarding his team’s performance.

“That first half was about as poorly as we’ve played defensively with any energy that I’ve seen us play in many years,” he lamented.

Wisconsin was able to build up a 19 point lead in the first half that the Spartans were able to cut back down to three, but couldn’t get any closer.

“To give up the shots and to walk around like we did, when I say energy it wasn’t that they were tired because of practice,” Izzo said. “They were tired because they mentally did not reach down.”

Meanwhile, Izzo was complimentary of his counterpart, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard

Tom Izzo said, “As disappointed as I am with our performance and a little embarrassed. I am happy for (Greg) Gard. I am a coach’s coach. We got our a– kicked by a team playing for their coach.”

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleLions coach Matt Patricia hides personality to protect family and his team

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Spartans coach Tom Izzo calls out team following loss to Wisconsin

The Michigan State Spartans weren't able to take care of business on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 64-63 divisional game...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Lions coach Matt Patricia hides personality to protect family and his team

Michael Whitaker - 0
Fans of the Detroit Lions are well aware of how Matt Patricia conducts himself as head coach by now, and not everyone is a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

First known Kobe Bryant tribute for Super Bowl LIV revealed

Arnold Powell - 0
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. That being said, what happened a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford makes the Hall of Fame (kind of)

Arnold Powell - 0
There is no question about it that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been putting up Hall of Fame caliber passing stats throughout his...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

5 Toughest Detroit Tigers of all-time

Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Tigers have been part of the American League since 1901 and during that time they have had some of the toughest players...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Draymond Green discusses Kobe Bryant’s final moments as a father

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The tributes continue to pour in from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his 13 year...
Read more

Video captures sad moment when Tom Izzo informs Cassius Winston of Kobe Bryant’s death

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The news of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's shocking death along with his 13 year old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash...
Read more

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers exits game in first game since returning from injury

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
As soon as he got back, he went right back out again. Michigan's Isaiah Livers appeared to re-injure his groin in his first game...
Read more

Bench clearing brawl takes place at conclusion of Kansas vs. Kansas State

College Sports Arnold Powell - 0
Emotions are always high during in-state rivalries and that was certainly the case on Tuesday night when Kansas and Kansas State squared off. Watch as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.