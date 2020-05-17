41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, May 17, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Spartans coach Tom Izzo comes to Purdue coach Matt Painter’s defense

Related Articles

College Sports

Sports reporter creates hilarious Big Ten Zoom meeting parody (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
We're all searching for ways to pass the time while we await the return of sports, so why not come up with what a...
Read more
College Sports

Urban Meyer confused at Jim Harbaugh’s recruiting strategy

Michael Whitaker - 0
The legendary rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes has been extremely one-sided in recent history, with the Buckeyes winning 15 of...
Read more

The Michigan Wolverines received reinforcements earlier in the week in the form of 6’7, 225 lb. former Purdue Boilermakers guard Nojel Eastern, who officially transfered to Ann Arbor.

But that wasn’t the only loss for Purdue – center Matt Haarms decided to transfer to BYU.

Naturally, that will leave a sour taste in the mouths of Boilermakers fans. Head coach Matt Painter was no exception, essentially saying that a player couldn’t be considered a Boilermaker if they left for a different school.

“They don’t get the big picture of just how good you’ve got to be (to make the NBA) and how much work you’ve got to put in,” he said while appearing on “The Dan Dakich Show”.

“I don’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings, because I like the guys who have left my program,” Painter said. “I like both of them. But transfers don’t get drafted pretty much. It’s a very, very small percentage. …

“… You might’ve got your degree from Purdue, but you’re not a Boilermaker if you walk out the door at the end and say, ‘Hey, I want to make the league.’”

While some might view the comments as harsh, Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo came to Painter’s defense, saying that he believes Painter does what’s best for his team.

“I’ll just speak for Matt Painter because I know him so well. I recruited Matt, and I know Gene (Keady) so well. There’s never been a time where Matt Painter doesn’t do what’s best for his kids over himself,” Izzo said. “I’m not saying everybody should stay at one school. But to just pick up and leave without even talking to your coach, that’s wrong. When they make decisions and you don’t even know what’s going on, that’s wrong.”

How do you feel about Izzo defending the comments of his fellow collegiate coach?

– – Quotes via Riley Gates of 247 Sports Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleNFL writer uses situational stats to show how good Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford was in 2019
Next articleGame of the Day: Tigers smash Royals in Game 1 of 1984 ALCS (VIDEO)

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!