Spartans coach Tom Izzo after “embarrassing” loss: “We deserved to lose”

Michigan State Spartans (17-9, 9-6) head coach Tom Izzo didn’t mince words following his team’s 67-60 loss to the Maryland Terrapins at Breslin Center on Saturday night.

“They deserved to win the game, we deserved to lose the game,” he lamented. “We didn’t play good enough.”

The Spartans were able to come back from being 15 points down to take a seven-point lead in the second half, but weren’t able to hold on thanks to a 14-point run by Maryland. Their play on the boards in the second half was especially telling, being out-rebounded by nine.

“We were down 23-10 on the boards,” Izzo said. “Embarrassing.”

Maryland’s Anthony Cowan scored 11 of his 24 points in the final two minutes; senior Cassius Winston countered with 14 points for Michigan State.

“Championship teams make championship plays down the stretch,” Izzo said.

The Spartans now head to Nebraska for a matchup on Thursday.

