30.3 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 15, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Spartans coach Tom Izzo after “embarrassing” loss: “We deserved to lose”

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Spartans coach Tom Izzo after “embarrassing” loss: “We deserved to lose”

Michigan State Spartans (17-9, 9-6) head coach Tom Izzo didn't mince words following his team's 67-60 loss to the...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

New Spartans football coach Mel Tucker addresses Breslin Center at halftime

New Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is making the rounds in his first week in East Lansing...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Eight NHL coaches have been fired this season – Jeff Blashill isn’t one of them

This certainly won't please anyone hoping for a chance behind the Detroit Red Wings bench. Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Michigan State Spartans (17-9, 9-6) head coach Tom Izzo didn’t mince words following his team’s 67-60 loss to the Maryland Terrapins at Breslin Center on Saturday night.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

“They deserved to win the game, we deserved to lose the game,” he lamented. “We didn’t play good enough.”

The Spartans were able to come back from being 15 points down to take a seven-point lead in the second half, but weren’t able to hold on thanks to a 14-point run by Maryland. Their play on the boards in the second half was especially telling, being out-rebounded by nine.

- Advertisement -

“We were down 23-10 on the boards,” Izzo said. “Embarrassing.”

Maryland’s Anthony Cowan scored 11 of his 24 points in the final two minutes; senior Cassius Winston countered with 14 points for Michigan State.

“Championship teams make championship plays down the stretch,” Izzo said.

The Spartans now head to Nebraska for a matchup on Thursday.

– – Quotes courtesy of the Associated Press Link – –

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleNew Spartans football coach Mel Tucker addresses Breslin Center at halftime

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Spartans coach Tom Izzo after “embarrassing” loss: “We deserved to lose”

Michigan State Spartans (17-9, 9-6) head coach Tom Izzo didn't mince words following his team's 67-60 loss to the...
Read more
College Sports

New Spartans football coach Mel Tucker addresses Breslin Center at halftime

Michael Whitaker - 0
New Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is making the rounds in his first week in East Lansing since being named Mark Dantonio's...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Eight NHL coaches have been fired this season – Jeff Blashill isn’t one of them

Michael Whitaker - 0
This certainly won't please anyone hoping for a chance behind the Detroit Red Wings bench. Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau was handed his walking...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Luke Glendening: “I’m at a loss for words”

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's nothing that we haven't exactly seen before. The Detroit Red Wings once again took the lead over their opponent, only to give up a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

ESPN proposes trade involving Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

Arnold Powell - 0
One of the biggest questions facing Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn this offseason is whether or not he should give Pro Bowl CB Darius...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

New Spartans football coach Mel Tucker addresses Breslin Center at halftime

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
New Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is making the rounds in his first week in East Lansing since being named Mark Dantonio's...
Read more

Alabama coach Nick Saban reportedly aided Spartans in coach search

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban reportedly lent an assist to his former program's head coach search. http://gty.im/1199342007 According to a source with inside knowledge...
Read more

O.J. Simpson cuts in with thoughts on Spartans hiring Mel Tucker

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Heisman Trophy winner and notorious figure O.J. Simpson weighed in with his thoughts following Michigan State hiring Mel Tucker to be their next...
Read more

New Spartans coach Mel Tucker locker room pre-game speech from 2019

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan State Spartans have found their new head football coach, hiring former Colorado coach Mel Tucker. For Spartans fans looking to get to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.