Spartans head coach Mel Tucker draws wrath of Nebraska fans during presser

The Michigan State Spartans improved their record to a perfect 3-0 for the first time since 2015 on Saturday afternoon, taking down the No. 24 ranked Miami Hurricanes in Florida by a 38-17 final score. Quarterback Payton Thorne was 18-for-31 for 261 yards, with TD passes to Kenneth Walker III, Jayden Reed and twice to Jalen Nailor.

Head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans are now preparing for their first Big Ten matchup against Nebraska, in which they’ll look to improve their record to 4-0. Take a look at what Tucker had to say during this afternoon’s press conference:

But Tucker then drew the wrath of Nebraska fans, who took his comments regarding their presence in East Lansing as a challenge: