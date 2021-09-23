Spartans head coach Mel Tucker has a message for the fans [VIDEO]

The Michigan State Spartans improved their record to a perfect 3-0 for the first time since 2015 on Saturday afternoon, taking down the No. 24 ranked Miami Hurricanes in Florida by a 38-17 final score. Quarterback Payton Thorne was 18-for-31 for 261 yards, with TD passes to Kenneth Walker III, Jayden Reed and twice to Jalen Nailor.

Head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans are now preparing for their first Big Ten matchup against Nebraska, in which they’ll look to improve their record to 4-0. And the Spartans have released a hype video in which Tucker has a message for the fans who will be packing Spartans Stadium:

“We can’t wait for the woodshed to come alive – we’re going to keep chopping.”