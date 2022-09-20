Spartans Lose To Washington, Embarrassing

Where do the Michigan State Spartans go from here?

The Michigan State Spartans embarrassed themselves Saturday night. The Spartans still say their goals are all ahead of them. Is that true? Can Michigan State finish 9-3 or better?

Check out gearupdetroit.shop and get 25% off your purchase by using coupon code G&B25OFF

About The Show:

▬ Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest hot topics of the week and have some fun while doing it. New episodes are LIVE Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.