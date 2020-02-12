23.4 F
Detroit
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
College Sports

Spartans saved by Xavier Tillman dunk with seconds remaining vs. Illinois

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Michigan State Spartans were able to avoid their first four game losing streak in over a decade thanks to some late game heroics.

A Xavier Tillman dunk in the waning moments of Tuesday night’s game against No. 22 Illinois secured a 70-69 win for the Spartans, who earlier had blown a 20 point lead.

Tillman finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Aaron Henry added 13 points.

