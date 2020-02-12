Spartans saved by Xavier Tillman dunk with seconds remaining vs. Illinois

The Michigan State Spartans were able to avoid their first four game losing streak in over a decade thanks to some late game heroics.

A Xavier Tillman dunk in the waning moments of Tuesday night’s game against No. 22 Illinois secured a 70-69 win for the Spartans, who earlier had blown a 20 point lead.

Tillman's dunk is awesome. But I hope that Illinois kid is ok https://t.co/XK1J2fZP5B — Brennan (@SpartanLewy) February 12, 2020

Tillman finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Aaron Henry added 13 points.