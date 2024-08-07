Spartans Shine in First Full-Pads Practice of the Season





On Monday, the Michigan State Football team held its first full-pads practice of the season. Following the session, head coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media, expressing his satisfaction with the Spartans’ performance.

Smith remarked, “First day in full pads today – I was really pleased with the physicality. We actually did some live tackling, a limited amount, but I thought it was good for the guys to continue to progress and play.

They’re working hard. A week into it, I’m pleased with the effort and the attention to detail. We’re throwing a lot at them. It’s not flawless or perfect in any way, but I do appreciate the effort these guys are giving and battling each other, day in and day out.”

Check out the Spartans’ practice highlights below.

Full pads. Full intensity. pic.twitter.com/orhnrtqLIe — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 6, 2024

Jonathan Smith is embarking on his inaugural season as head coach of the Spartans, replacing Mel Tucker following his termination. Smith, who previously led Oregon State to a 34-35 record over six seasons, is now bringing his experience to Michigan State.

The Spartans will kick off their season against Florida Atlantic on August 30 and face Maryland in their first Big Ten game on September 7.