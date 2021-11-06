Spartans without key player in game against Purdue

Saturday afternoon was already an uphill battle for the Michigan State Spartans. While you can’t blame them for being a little hungover from their win last week, it is tough to see them get off to such a slow state in West Lafayette. The Spartans also got some bad news during the game, as sixth-year kicker Matt Coghlin has yet to take the field due to an undisclosed injury.

ESPN reports that @MSU_Football kicker Matt Coghlin, who is in uniform and on the sideline at Purdue, has suffered an injury, which is why he has not yet entered the game. It's not clear when the injury took place. — Freep Sports (@freepsports) November 6, 2021

MSU has already had one drive stall out with a missed field goal and it is a bit concerning to wonder how this game will be affected by the absence of Coghlin. In what appears to be a tight game, so far points are at a premium; relying on a true freshman could determine the fate of the #3 ranked Spartans. Nation, how nervous are you for the Spartans today?

