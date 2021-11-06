Spartans without key player in game against Purdue

Saturday afternoon was already an uphill battle for the Michigan State Spartans. While you can’t blame them for being a little hungover from their win last week, it is tough to see them get off to such a  slow state in West Lafayette. The Spartans also got some bad news during the game, as sixth-year kicker Matt Coghlin has yet to take the field due to an undisclosed injury.

MSU has already had one drive stall out with a missed field goal and it is a bit concerning to wonder how this game will be affected by the absence of Coghlin. In what appears to be a tight game, so far points are at a premium; relying on a true freshman could determine the fate of the #3 ranked Spartans. Nation, how nervous are you for the Spartans today?

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

