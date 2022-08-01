Speculation begins as Tigers SP Tarik Skubal leaves game early

When Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal left Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins early, the speculation that he had been traded began almost immediately.

Well, as of this moment, Skubal has not been traded and the Tigers announced he left tonight’s game with “arm fatigue.”

Tarik Skubal left tonight's game with left arm fatigue. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 2, 2022

Skubal allowed no runs on three hits and two walks during his five innings of work on Monday.

Heading into tonight’s game, he was 7-8 with a 3.67 ERA.

Detroit Tigers Asking Price For Tarik Skubal, Gregory Soto

The 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just days away and there has been plenty of speculation about who the Detroit Tigers will or will not trade. Included in that speculation are SP Tarik Skubal and RP Gregory Soto.

According to a previous report Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Detroit Tigers are willing to trade “just about everyone,” including Skubal.

Rosenthal noted that one source told him that the Tigers are trying to get a big return for Skubal.

From The Athletic:

The Tigers “gave us a blanket that just about everyone is available,” one official said. Another speculated the Tigers are trying to be opportunistic and extract a big return for Skubal from teams that might strike out on the Reds’ Luis Castillo and the Athletics’ Frankie Montas, the best starting pitchers known to be available.

Tigers general manager Al Avila declined comment.

On Sunday morning, Jon Morosi reported that the Detroit Tigers are taking a similar approach with Tarik Skubal and Gregory Soto.

From Jon Morosi:

“They will engage in trade talks if a team offers multiple high-impact players, at or near the MLB level. If that doesn’t happen, the Tigers are happy to keep both,” Morosi tweeted.

Nation, do you think Tarik Skubal gets traded? If you do think he gets traded, what do you think the Detroit Tigers would have to get as a return package?

