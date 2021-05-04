Speculation continues as Aaron Rodgers ‘likes’ tweet on Twitter

Sharing is caring!

As the days go by it seems more and more unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will be a member of the Green Bay Packers when the 2021 regular season begins.

According to multiple reports, Rodgers is fed up with the Packers front office and he has told people that he won’t play for the team in 2021 as long as the GM is still in place.

On Monday, Rodgers teammate Davante Adams took to Twitter and tweeted a message that many have take as a sign that Rodgers is moving on from the Packers.

Well, to keep the rumors going, Rodgers has now ‘liked’ the tweet sent by Adams and the speculation continues!

Nation, how do you believe this will play out?

Aaron Rodgers "liked" the Davante Adams tweet.. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/1PR33vADMG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 4, 2021