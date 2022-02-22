Speculation rages after Aaron Rodgers posts cryptic Instagram message

Could today be the day that Aaron Rodgers retires from the NFL?

Well, that may be the case and it may not be but NFL fans everywhere are speculating after Rodgers took to Instagram on Monday night and posted a cryptic message.

In the 10-picture Instagram message, Rodgers thanks many of the important people in his life.

“#MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year,” the post from Rodgers reads. ”@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

“To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert, you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year,” he said. “I love you guys.”

“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football,” he said. ”The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers just posted this lengthy message on Instagram and included 10 photos. pic.twitter.com/PFe4HGLd3Z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2022

The last picture in Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram post is this one. He is in every photo he posted except this one.

He normally stands between Cobb and Adams for the national anthem…

(This looks like the game he missed in KC)

Could mean something or nothing. Time will tell. pic.twitter.com/JFmpiWLcGT — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) February 22, 2022