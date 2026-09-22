Boise State Coach Says Western Michigan ‘Absolutely Beat Michigan’

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson studied the tape of Western Michigan’s one-point loss at Michigan and came away with a verdict the scoreboard does not support. As far as he is concerned, the Broncos never lost that night.

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His Broncos visit Western Michigan’s Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Boise State is 2-1. Western Michigan is 2-1. Danielson does not buy the second number.

Spencer Danielson Says Western Michigan Is Undefeated

Asked about Saturday’s opponent at his Monday news conference, Danielson gave an answer that B.J. Rains of 247Sports carried and that Rains also posted in full.

“They’re an undefeated football team. Period. End of story. … You watch that game, they absolutely beat Michigan at Michigan. And that’s not hype; that is what happened.”

Danielson then tipped his hat to Lance Taylor and the Western Michigan staff for what their defense did to the Wolverines.

The Extra Second That Decided Michigan and Western Michigan

Western Michigan led 12-7 in Ann Arbor on Sept. 5 and appeared to have survived a Hail Mary as the clock hit zero. Replay officials ruled that Broncos safety Micah Davis touched the ball while established out of bounds with one second showing, put that second back on the clock, and Bryce Underwood found JJ Buchanan for a 47-yard touchdown on the next snap. Michigan won 13-12.

Taylor took his own parting shot at Michigan the following week before turning the page. The MAC challenged the replay protocol, and the Big Ten stood by the ruling. The loss is still sitting in Western Michigan’s record, which is the only place Danielson says it does not belong.

Both Broncos Have Something to Prove Saturday

Boise State opened the season on the road at No. 2 Oregon and lost 34-27, then beat Memphis and South Dakota at home. Western Michigan answered the Michigan night with a 49-14 win over Monmouth and a 28-21 win at Rice.

It is a big game for the Broncos. And for the Broncos. The winner walks away with the better nonconference win to point at when playoff resumes get sorted in December.