Spencer Torkelson Reveals Subtle Adjustments Powering His 2025 Surge

Spencer Torkelson delivered a three-run blast Saturday and is feeling more natural at the plate. He details the subtle stance changes helping him unlock his power.

Detroit Tigers slugger Spencer Torkelson is starting to look like the middle-of-the-order threat fans have been hoping for — and now we know why.

After blasting a three-run homer in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Torkelson spoke openly about the mechanical changes he made to his stance and approach this season. Spoiler: they’re already paying off.

“A wide range of emotions jogging down (to) first base,” Torkelson said of his go-ahead blast via the Detroit Free Press. “I was like yes, no, yes, no, yes, yes. I knew I got it but it was a little high at first.”

Spencer Torkelson

The Adjustments Behind the Surge

So what’s changed for the 24-year-old slugger?

According to Baseball Savant (H/T to Free Press), Torkelson has narrowed his stance from 36.7 inches between his feet in 2024 to 25.8 inches this year. He’s also lining up deeper in the batter’s box and starting with a more open posture.

“I narrowed up my stance a little bit, got more athletic and then fixed a little bit of my posture in my legs,” he explained. “And just became more instinctual and freer with my approach.”

The new setup has helped him tap into his pull-side power more consistently — something that showed up in his three-RBI night Thursday and again with Saturday’s game-winning shot.

“I just feel like I am in a position athletically to do that,” Torkelson said. “Now, I am in a position to [lift the ball] without thinking about it.”

Mental Reset, Too

Torkelson’s improvements aren’t just physical — he’s also made some mental adjustments.

“I’m not going to let a past at-bat affect how great of an opportunity it was to get some runs on the board,” he said. “Just simplify, and the only thing that matters is this pitch.”

That kind of short memory and forward focus is exactly what the Tigers need as they look to stay atop the AL Central standings.

The Bottom Line:

With a more athletic stance and a renewed mindset, Spencer Torkelson is starting to look like a breakout star for Detroit in 2025. If he keeps squaring up the ball like this, pitchers might want to start pitching around him — fast.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

