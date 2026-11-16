The Detroit Tigers can keep Spencer Torkelson at first base next season for roughly half of what the position is going for on the open market. MLB Trade Rumors projects Torkelson at $7.7 million for 2027, and Baseball-Reference carries that same figure as his second arbitration year, with an Arb-3 season to follow in 2028. The non-tender deadline is Friday, Nov. 20, and that is when the call has to be made.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

Torkelson is 27 and under team control for two more years, so this is not a last-chance decision. It is a price question, and the price of the alternative is the problem.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) stands on the first base during his game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What a First Baseman Costs Right Now

Boston set the market this month. The Red Sox signed Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract, an average of $14.5 million a season. Bauers earned it with a career year in Milwaukee: .266 with 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and an .873 OPS, plus NLCS MVP honors in the Brewers’ championship run.

The tier below Bauers is not cheap either. MLB Trade Rumors projects Ty France for two years and $32 million, or $16 million a season, after France hit .295 with 21 home runs and a .502 slugging percentage for San Diego and saved 15 runs with his glove at first base. The Athletic’s Will Sammon reported multiple teams are already interested.

Spencer Torkelson Is Cheaper to Keep Than to Replace

Torkelson played in 159 games last season. He hit .230 with 26 home runs and 77 RBIs, along with one stolen base on two attempts. His on-base percentage was .331, his slugging percentage was .435, and his OPS was .766. Baseball-Reference put his WAR at 1.3.

A .766 OPS is the honest case for looking elsewhere. It is also 26 home runs for $7.7 million, against $14.5 million a year for Bauers or a projected $16 million for France. Detroit would be paying roughly double to buy the same power from someone else, and the money it spent doing that is money it could not put into pitching.

The Internal Option Is Still in Toledo

Detroit does have a first baseman coming. Josué Briceño, a catcher and first baseman, reached Triple-A Toledo in August and is MLB Pipeline’s No. 54 prospect. With Dillon Dingler entrenched behind the plate, Briceño will likely need first base to be his position long-term in Detroit. He is the first baseman the Tigers are developing, not the one they can hand the job to in March.

There is one more piece of timing. The collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, and MLB Trade Rumors flags every offseason date after it, January’s arbitration filing deadline included, as unlikely to happen on schedule. Tendering Torkelson a contract is the part Detroit controls this week.