The Detroit Tigers selected a major part of their future with the 1st overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, taking former Arizona State 1B Spencer Torkelson.

Earlier this month, he earned his first professional hit, and now, he’s got his first professional bomb.

Spencer Torkelson’s first professional homer. pic.twitter.com/HajhJDOKYi — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) May 22, 2021