Spencer Torkelson blasts walk-off home run for Mud Hens [Video]

It’s August 11th and the hope was that rookie Spencer Torkelson would be hitting home runs for the Detroit Tigers but as we know, that is not the case as he was sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens at the All-Star break and that is where he has remained.

Heading into Thursday’s game against Omaha, Torkelson was hitting just .186 in 18 games with the Mud Hens, which is actually lower than the .197 average he had with the Tigers before he was sent down.

But on Thursday night, Torkelson did his job as he blasted a walk-off home run to lift the Mud Hens to a 4-3 win over Omaha.

Check it out.

🚨Spencer Torkelson Walk-Off HR🚨 Toledo wins 4-3 pic.twitter.com/94Z4AgwtC4 — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) August 12, 2022

