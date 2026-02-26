Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson Opens Up About Growth, Failure, and Motivation

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson has moved past the most difficult phase of his young career.

He’s no longer battling just to belong.

Now, he’s chasing something much harder.

His ceiling.

Coming off the best season of his four-year MLB career, Torkelson entered Tigers camp this spring with clarity, confidence, and a renewed edge shaped by failure, adjustment, and growth. The former No. 1 overall pick knows his résumé is still unfinished, and that belief is exactly what fuels him.

“I still believe I haven’t proven much in this game to where it’s pretty easy to light a fire every single day,” Torkelson said via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m trying to figure out, ‘How good can I be?’ That’s the motivation.”

From Roster Battles to Self-Motivation

For the first time since reaching the majors, Torkelson isn’t fighting for a roster spot. He’s locked in as Detroit’s everyday first baseman, a role he earned after rebounding with 31 home runs in 2025, matching his breakout power output from 2023.

But comfort is something he actively resists.

“I like being externally motivated,” Torkelson said, “but this is even harder for me because you got to find a way to light that fire every single day.”

That internal push became necessary after a humbling 2024 season, one that forced him to confront complacency head-on.

“I learned my lessons in 2024, where maybe I was a little too comfortable going into that season coming off 2023,” he said. “Maybe I didn’t have enough fire to where I started off slow and didn’t fully trust it. Going into this year, I’m staying as hungry as possible.”

Mechanical Tweaks That Changed Everything

Torkelson’s 2025 resurgence wasn’t the result of a total swing overhaul. Instead, it came from refining the foundation of his approach — starting with his setup in the batter’s box.

The goal was simple: become more athletic and less robotic.

“I learned a lot from that year and got better, even though it felt like I got worse,” Torkelson said. “I made some little tweaks that felt big at first in my mechanics. I changed my setup. My swing is my swing, but the setup sometimes creates the swing.”

That subtle shift unlocked better adjustability across the strike zone, allowing his natural power to play without forcing results. The outcome was a more consistent, confident hitter who solidified his place in Detroit’s long-term plans.

A Different Mindset in 2026

The roller coaster of Torkelson’s career is well-documented: a Triple-A demotion in 2022, a 31-homer breakout in 2023, another demotion in 2024, then another 31-homer response in 2025.

What’s different now is perspective.

There’s no longer pressure to prove he belongs. Instead, there’s a deeper challenge, maximizing what he’s capable of becoming.

“How good can I be?” Torkelson said. “I’m going to find out.”

For the Tigers, that question could define the ceiling of their lineup in 2026. For Torkelson, it’s the fire that keeps burning, even when everything around him feels stable.