Spencer Torkelson Does Not Mince Words After Tigers Get Swept By Dodgers

Spencer Torkelson posted a 1.532 OPS in his first series of the season.

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers had plenty of opportunities to make a statement on the West Coast. But after three games filled with stranded runners and missed chances, they left Los Angeles with nothing to show for it. Saturday night’s 7-3 loss completed a three-game sweep by the defending champion Dodgers—and the frustration was written all over the faces in the Tigers’ clubhouse.

For the third straight night, Detroit put themselves in position to flip the script. The offense pushed across two early runs and finished the night 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, continuing a troubling theme that loomed over the entire series. The Tigers were just 4-for-32 in those situations over the three-game set.

Spencer Torkelson

Spencer Torkelson Keeps It Real

While many Tigers bats went cold, Spencer Torkelson delivered one of his strongest performances of the young season. Over the three games, he hit .444 (4-for-9), crushed a home run, and reached base nine times in total with five walks, posting a staggering 1.532 OPS. But despite his personal success, Torkelson wasn’t in the mood to sugarcoat the outcome.

“There is not a single hole in their lineup,” Torkelson said after Saturday’s finale. “There’s not a single arm in the pen or a single starting pitcher you can take for granted. They are a really good team and we had opportunities. A couple of pitches every night going our way on both sides of the ball and we’re winning this series.

“But it still sucks. We got swept.”

Detroit Tigers

The Bottom Line

The Tigers left Los Angeles without a win, but not without a wake-up call. As the season moves forward, they’ll need to cash in on the chances they create—because as this series showed, good teams don’t let those moments slip away. Spencer Torkelson may have said it best: no excuses, just unfinished business.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?