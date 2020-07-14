Spencer Torkelson faces Casey Mize in batting practice (VIDEO)

Two major faces of the future for the Detroit Tigers faced off today at Comerica Park.
Pitcher Casey Mize, Detroit’s first draft pick from 2018, and Spencer Torkelson, Detroit’s first pick earlier this year, went head to head today – all captured on video.
Casey Mize vs. Spencer Torkelson in today’s Live BP pic.twitter.com/m8GN0M7Tu1
— Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 14, 2020
Mize vs. Torkelson, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/Qqb7BBsjNk
— Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 14, 2020
Tigers fans, just how excited are you for the future of the team with these two leading the way?