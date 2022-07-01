Detroit Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson is not having the greatest rookie season as he is batting .194 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 68 games this season.

Well, things did not get any better for Torkelson on Friday night during the Tigers matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

Spencer Torkelson gets hit in head with pitch, leaves game

During the bottom of the seventh inning of Friday’s game, Spencer Torkelson took a Brad Keller 88 mph pitch off his helmet.

After getting hit, Torkelson tried to talk his way out of being taken out of the game but the Tigers decided to be cautious and sit him for the rest of the night.

Thankfully, Torkelson looked as if he was just fine but the Tigers will certainly do some further testing with him just to make sure.

We have not yet located video of Spencer Torkelson getting plunked but here are some photos.

Spencer Torkelson gets hit in the head by a pitch thrown by Brad Keller. Torkelson has left the game for further evaluation. Gotta hope he's okay. 🤞🙏 ☹️ #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/TMyCuSZrpS — Dan Clynick (@dclynick66) July 2, 2022

With Spencer Torkelson struggling the way he has so far this season, there has been plenty of speculation about whether or not the Tigers should send him down to Toledo to get himself going.

Even Mike Trout had to go back to Minor Leagues for a stint so maybe that is the route the Tigers should go with Torkelson.

