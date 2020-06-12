41.2 F
Spencer Torkelson hits first home run as Detroit Tiger…sort of [Video]

Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers selected 3B Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Torkelson seems like a can’t miss prospect but that does not mean we will not have to wait a while to seem him in a Tigers uniform as prospects generally need to develop a bit before getting the call to the Major Leagues.

Because of that, it could be a while before we get to see Torkelson hit a bomb out of Comerica Park.

Well, thanks to MLB The Show, we have a glimpse of what that may look like.

Watch as Tork takes Zach Greinke DEEP and then shows him up a bit!

 

