in Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson hits home run in first at bat since making Detroit Tigers

Saturday was quite the day for Spencer Torkelson as he found out that he had officially made the Detroit Tigers out of spring training.

One day later, Torkelson had another memorable moment when he hit his first home run with the Tigers.

The Home run came during Sunday’s spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies, in Torkelson’s first at bat of the day.

Check it out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code

Detroit Pistons reportedly plan to sign former All-American Carsen Edwards to multi-year deal