Spencer Torkelson hits home run in first at bat since making Detroit Tigers

Saturday was quite the day for Spencer Torkelson as he found out that he had officially made the Detroit Tigers out of spring training.
One day later, Torkelson had another memorable moment when he hit his first home run with the Tigers.
The Home run came during Sunday’s spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies, in Torkelson’s first at bat of the day.
Check it out.
THIS is the way you end an 11-pitch AB. 💣 pic.twitter.com/F4FN8Jz8bQ
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 3, 2022
