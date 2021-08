The Erie SeaWolves are in the midst of a doubleheader and it is one that Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson will never forget.

As we speak, Tork is 7-for-7 with three home runs and six RBIs and Game 2 is still in progress.

Have a day, Tork!

Spencer Torkelson through two games today: 7-for-7

6 RBIs

3 home runs @spennyt is having a day! pic.twitter.com/HSH5DipvtR — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) August 13, 2021