Spencer Torkelson lauds Miguel Cabrera while being heartbroken for Riley Greene

The news that fans of the Detroit Tigers were hoping to see has been confirmed. Spencer Torkelson, the 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick, will in fact be on the Opening Day roster when the Tigers take on the division rival Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on April 8.

“Our intent is to have Torkelson on the team moving forward into the new season, barring anything happening between now and Opening Day,” general manager Al Avila said. “We’ve made that decision that he would be on the team.”

For Torkelson, he’s getting priceless advice from one of the best in the game in the form of future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera.

“That really helped with confidence and feeling like, ‘I *do* belong because I’ve got Miguel Cabrera saying I belong,'” Torkelson said. “He has no idea how much it means to me. He didn’t have to say those things.”

Naturally, the first call he made after he received the good news was to his folks.

“You could tell they were choking up a little bit and it took a lot out of me to not cry,” he said. “Without their sacrifice, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in. To share that with them is awesome.”

Of course, the Tigers got the unfortunate news that OF Riley Greene has suffered a fractured foot and will be out indefinitely. The news was a devastating blow to Torkelson, who had envisioned taking the field with his fellow top prospect.”

“Breaks my heart,” Torkelson said. “As soon as I found out, I gave him a hug. I wanted to go through this with him. I know how bad he wanted it. He’ll be back stronger than ever. This team can’t wait to have him. We’re a better team with him.”

The Tigers take on the White Sox next Friday at 1:10 PM EST.

