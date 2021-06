Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers fans are liking what they’re seeing from him.

Spencer Torkelson, who was the 1st overall draft selection of 2020, has blasted his second home run in six games since his promotion to the Lake Erie SeaWolves:

Spencer Torkelson, he’s pretty good at baseball. 🤩 The No. 3 overall prospect slugs an oppo-🌮 blast, his second dinger in 6 games for @erie_seawolves. pic.twitter.com/PM72tZ3jOg — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 20, 2021