Spencer Torkelson launches majestic bomb to give Detroit Tigers 2-1 lead over Royals [Video]

Kansas City, we have liftoff.

Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson launched his second career home run this evening at Kauffman Stadium against the Kansas City Royals, a two-run 432-foot moon shot that gave his team the lead in the 7th inning:

We have LIFTOFF! @spennyt launches a 432 ft. bomb for his second career home run and gives the @tigers the lead in the 7th! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/3rpjXNByiR — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 16, 2022

What a Tork bomb!

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target for Friday, April 15