Spencer Torkelson launches majestic bomb to give Detroit Tigers 2-1 lead over Royals [Video]

We have liftoff!

Kansas City, we have liftoff.

Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson launched his second career home run this evening at Kauffman Stadium against the Kansas City Royals, a two-run 432-foot moon shot that gave his team the lead in the 7th inning:

What a Tork bomb!

