Spencer Torkelson Owns Up to Mental Mistake in Detroit Tigers Loss to Pirates

For the first time in a long time, the Detroit Tigers didn’t just lose, they looked LOST!

The Tigers fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-5, on Tuesday night, but it was a single play in the third inning that perfectly summed up a night full of mental errors. And that moment belonged to Spencer Torkelson.

TLDR (Too Long Didn’t Read)

Spencer Torkelson made a costly mental mistake during the Tigers’ 8-5 loss to the Pirates

Tork jogged after a loose ball, unaware Oneil Cruz was sprinting home to score

Torkelson admitted: “I fell asleep” and apologized to coaches and teammates

A.J. Hinch said the mistake was rare for Tork, but significant

The Tigers remain atop the AL Central, but focus and hustle must improve fast

The Play That Should Never Happen

It started with chaos, a missed fly ball in center, a throwing error at third, and then, the unforgivable: Torkelson jogged after a ball rolling into foul territory, unaware that Oneil Cruz was sprinting home. Cruz saw the lack of urgency and took full advantage, scoring easily as Torkelson casually picked up the ball.

Heads-up play by Oneil Cruz to steal a run 😱 pic.twitter.com/F0oRemhVXN — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) July 22, 2025

“Everyone knows that was terrible,” Torkelson admitted via the Detroit Free Press. “I just, mentally, didn’t even look. He’s aggressive, and I got to know that after that play, he’s thinking I’m falling asleep, and I did.”

That moment, a pure lapse in focus, gifted the Pirates a free run. And in a game like this one, every misstep felt amplified.

Tork Owns It — Fully

To his credit, Torkelson didn’t shy away from the mistake. In fact, he apologized to both coaches and teammates in the dugout, taking full accountability for a moment he knows can’t happen, especially from someone expected to be a leader on a contending team.

“This is a weird stretch,” Torkelson said. “We don’t want a game like this to happen with all these mess-ups, but if it’s going to happen, we’re going to use it as a time to reset and refocus ourselves.”

Hinch Doesn’t Sugarcoat It

Manager A.J. Hinch didn’t sugarcoat the blunder either.

“He took the end of the play off,” Hinch said. “He felt terrible. He just fell asleep. He was very accountable. He’s not a guy that generally has those mistakes.”

And he’s right, Torkelson is known for being a focused, team-first player. But the timing of the mistake, in the middle of a brutal 1-8 skid, made it hit a little harder than usual.

The Bottom Line

This wasn’t just a physical mistake, it was a mental lapse, and Torkelson knows it. The Tigers are still one of the best teams in baseball, but moments like these have a way of snowballing if they don’t get cleaned up fast. The good news? There’s still time to get the swagger back. But it starts with focus, every play, every inning, every game. And Tork just gave himself (and everyone else watching) a wake-up call.