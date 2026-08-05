Spencer Torkelson Sends Blunt Message After Tigers Trades

Spencer Torkelson did not hide the personal cost of the Detroit Tigers’ trade deadline.

Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize were not simply two important pitchers leaving the rotation. They were close friends, longtime teammates, and familiar faces in a clubhouse that suddenly feels different.

“Personally, I’m just bummed,” Torkelson said. “Those guys were some of my best friends. Sat next to them on the plane every day. I’ve been teammates with them for, you know, five years, so it hurts.

“But also, I’m happy for the opportunities they’re getting.”

Torkelson allowed himself to acknowledge the loss.

Then he delivered the part Detroit needs to hear.

The Tigers still have games to play, and nobody is coming to rescue them.

“The Show Goes On”

The trades of Skubal and Mize, along with the earlier departure of catcher Jake Rogers, removed three established members of Detroit’s clubhouse.

Torkelson knows their absence will be felt well beyond the field.

“But if I’ve learned anything about the big leagues, it’s a next-man-up mentality,” Torkelson said. “Those guys are going to be missed for sure, especially as friends, their presence in this locker room, for this team. But the show goes on in the big leagues and in life in general.”

That is the blunt reality of professional baseball.

Teammates become friends. Friends get traded. The schedule does not stop to allow anyone time to process it.

Someone else takes the open locker. Someone else gets the innings. Someone else has to step into a larger role.

Detroit’s remaining players can mourn the departures without allowing them to define the final two months.

Tigers Blocked Out the Deadline Noise

The uncertainty surrounding the deadline hung over the clubhouse for weeks.

Skubal and Mize were not the only names involved in speculation. Gleyber Torres, Kenley Jansen and other veterans were also viewed as possible trade candidates.

Torkelson credited the team for continuing to compete through it.

“This clubhouse did an unbelievable job quieting the noise surrounding this team and surrounding the guys who were trade candidates,” he said.

That focus mattered.

Detroit came out of the deadline still close enough to the American League playoff picture to make the final stretch meaningful. The front office may have chosen to move two major starters, but the players who remain are not treating the season like an extended audition.

They still believe they can win.

Torkelson Still Believes in Detroit’s Roster

Torkelson did not offer guarantees.

He did make it clear that the Tigers have not accepted the idea that their postseason hopes disappeared with Skubal and Mize.

“I feel like this team’s good. We believe we’re good. We know how tight the margin is to get into the playoffs, and we believe that we can still make it.”

Detroit’s margin is unquestionably thinner now.

The rotation must replace two established starters. Younger players will take on larger responsibilities. The bullpen and lineup have less room for prolonged struggles.

None of that has changed the clubhouse’s belief.

“I think the mentality is, we have the best 26-man roster on our team, and we’re going to ride with that.”

It is not complicated.

The Tigers are no longer waiting to see who stays, who leaves or what the front office might do. The deadline is over. This is the roster they have.

Torkelson says they are ready to ride with it.

A Bigger Leadership Role for Torkelson

Torkelson is still only 26, but he is no longer one of the inexperienced players trying to find his place in Detroit’s clubhouse.

He has lived through losing seasons, playoff disappointment, trade rumors and the departure of close teammates. That experience places him in a different position as the Tigers introduce more young players into meaningful roles.

His comments sounded like those of someone who understands that responsibility.

Torkelson did not dismiss the pain of losing friends. He also refused to let that pain become an excuse.

That is leadership, even when it arrives without a dramatic speech.

Bottom Line

Spencer Torkelson is hurting after the Tigers traded two of his closest friends.

He is also moving forward.

Skubal and Mize will be missed. Their personalities, production and presence cannot be replaced overnight.

The Tigers do not have the luxury of waiting.

“The show goes on,” Torkelson said.

Detroit still believes it has a playoff-caliber team. The remaining 26 players now have the responsibility of proving it.