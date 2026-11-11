Mets Could Target Tigers’ Former No. 1 Pick in Intriguing Trade Proposal

The Detroit Tigers could face an interesting decision involving Spencer Torkelson this offseason, and the New York Mets have once again emerged as a potential landing spot. With Detroit evaluating its roster following a disappointing 2026 season, the former No. 1 overall pick is attracting attention as a possible trade candidate.

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According to Mike Phillips of New York Mets On SI, Torkelson is among five players the Mets could consider acquiring this winter. Phillips ranked the Tigers slugger fourth on his list of potential targets and even floated the possibility of a trade involving Mets infielder Brett Baty.

There is no confirmed indication that Detroit and New York are discussing a deal. However, the proposed fit raises an intriguing question about Torkelson’s future with the Tigers.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates a one run home run against Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Spencer Torkelson Floated as Potential Mets Trade Target

Torkelson finished the 2026 season batting .230 with 26 home runs and 77 RBIs, numbers that demonstrate his ability to provide power despite continued inconsistencies. The 27-year-old also remains under team control for two more seasons, making him a potentially attractive option for teams seeking an affordable first baseman.

The Mets could certainly use additional production at the position after struggling to replace Pete Alonso, who departed for Baltimore. Phillips suggested New York could pursue Torkelson as a right-handed complement to Jared Young rather than commit significant money to another free agent.

One possible trade scenario mentioned in the report involves sending Baty to Detroit in exchange for Torkelson. Such a move could give the Tigers another versatile infielder while providing the Mets with much-needed right-handed power.

The idea has some logic, particularly considering Detroit’s uncertainty surrounding its 2027 infield. However, whether Scott Harris would entertain moving Torkelson for that type of return remains a separate question.

Scott Harris Has Already Addressed Torkelson’s Future

Despite the trade speculation, Harris has previously made it clear that Torkelson remains an important part of Detroit’s plans. During his September 28 season-ending press conference, the Tigers president of baseball operations praised the slugger’s talent and contributions to the organization.

“He’s an incredibly talented player,” Harris said. “He’s a very popular figure in our clubhouse. We really value him and all the contributions he makes on and off the field. And we think he’s going to help us get back to the playoffs.”

Those comments certainly suggest Detroit has no immediate intention of moving on from Torkelson. However, Harris also stopped short of guaranteeing that the former top draft pick would remain the team’s everyday first baseman.

Detroit’s uncertainty surrounding Torkelson’s 2027 role has created questions about how the Tigers will distribute playing time moving forward. Colt Keith spent time at first base late in the season, while several younger players could eventually force their way into the lineup.

Meanwhile, Katrina Stebbins of Motor City Bengals recently identified Torkelson as Detroit’s most valuable potential trade candidate. Stebbins noted that the slugger had previously been connected to both Pittsburgh and New York, making the latest Mets speculation part of a larger offseason discussion.

Would Trading Torkelson Make Sense for Detroit?

For the Tigers, the decision ultimately comes down to whether Torkelson’s value is greater in Detroit’s lineup or as a potential trade asset. His power remains appealing, but questions about his defense and offensive consistency have prevented him from becoming the cornerstone many envisioned when Detroit selected him first overall in 2020.

A trade involving Baty would give the Tigers another young player capable of handling multiple infield positions. However, Detroit would also be surrendering a proven source of home-run production without any guarantee that Baty would provide an immediate offensive upgrade.

Harris has already publicly expressed confidence in Torkelson’s ability, which makes a trade far from certain. At the same time, the front office must evaluate every reasonable opportunity to improve a roster that failed to meet expectations.

The Mets’ potential interest is currently an idea raised by analysts, not a confirmed pursuit. Still, with New York searching for first-base help and Detroit facing important roster decisions, Torkelson is a name worth monitoring as the offseason progresses.

Would you trade Spencer Torkelson to the Mets for Brett Baty, or should the Tigers give their former No. 1 pick another season in Detroit?