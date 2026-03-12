Spencer Torkelson Sends Clear Message With Opening Day Just 14 Days Away

With Opening Day quickly approaching, Spencer Torkelson says the mindset inside the Detroit Tigers clubhouse is simple: focus on the little things.

Speaking recently about the team’s approach to spring training, Torkelson emphasized how seriously the Tigers have taken each day as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“We’ve taken every day of spring training pretty seriously,” Torkelson said via Evan Petzold. “I think that’s what helps us get off to a good start, just being prepared going into the season.”

With just 14 days until Opening Day, Detroit’s young slugger believes the key to success isn’t chasing big moments, it’s doing the small things right.

“There’s a lot of noise, but this team is really good at focusing on, ‘How can we get better today?’” Torkelson explained. “The small things that made us so good last year, it’s not forgetting those. We’re putting more emphasis on those because those create the big moments — not just trying to go out there and create that big moment. Do the little things right, swing at good pitches, throw strikes, make the routine play. It all adds up.”

Why Torkelson’s Leadership Matters

At 26 years old, Torkelson continues to grow into a leadership role for Detroit. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career.

In 2025, Torkelson played 155 games, posting:

31 home runs

78 RBI

.240 batting average

.333 OBP

.789 OPS

117 OPS+

His power and improving plate discipline have helped solidify the middle of Detroit’s lineup as the team continues building around a talented young core.

Eyes on the Season Ahead

The Tigers are hoping that the habits they build during spring training will translate into early-season success.

If Torkelson’s mindset reflects the rest of the clubhouse, Detroit may be well positioned to carry momentum into the new season.

And with Opening Day now just two weeks away, the message from the Tigers’ first baseman is clear: the little things today can turn into big moments tomorrow.