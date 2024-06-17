Spencer Torkelson: Ready to Bounce Back After Stint in Triple-A





The Detroit Tigers faced a tough decision when they sent Spencer Torkelson down to Triple-A following a rough stretch in the majors this season. Torkelson, the top pick in the 2020 draft, had shown promise with 31 homers in his first full season, even lending his glove to Miguel Cabrera in a symbolic passing of the torch.

Spencer Torkelson’s Roller Coaster Ride

This year, expectations were sky-high as Spencer Torkelson looks to bounce back after a stint in Triple-A, showing promise with a .344 average and a .967 OPS in his return to the Toledo Mud Hens. was seen as a linchpin for the Tigers’ young lineup. But things didn’t quite click. By the end of May, his batting average struggled to climb past .250, and his first homer of the season didn’t come until mid-May. The slump hit rock bottom with a hitless game on June 1, right before his demotion.



In Triple-A, Torkelson admitted feeling the sting of being sent down but remained optimistic. According to the Toledo Mud Hens, he’s focused and ready to claw his way back.

Since returning to the Mud Hens on June 4, Spencer Torkelson seems to have rediscovered his mojo. Despite a shaky start, he’s roared back with three straight multi-hit games and 12 total bases. His first Triple-A homer on June 7 marked a turning point in his journey back to the bigs. In just eight games, he’s boasting a .344 average and a .967 OPS, along with one dinger and seven RBIs—nearly half of his major league tally in 54 games.



As Torkelson ramps up in Triple-A, the Tigers have turned to Mark Canha at first base, with Gio Urshela and Colt Keith also chipping in. Riley Greene has shifted to left field, Matt Vierling to center, and Wenceel Pérez to right, filling the gaps left by Torkelson.



The Tigers are optimistic that Spencer Torkelson’s resurgence in Triple-A will translate to success in the majors, where his bat could be a game-changer for the team’s future.