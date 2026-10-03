Spencer Torkelson is about to get a pretty substantial raise.

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Whether that changes anything about his future with the Detroit Tigers is the more interesting question.

Torkelson, who earned $4.075 million in 2026, is now projected to receive $7.7 million through salary arbitration in 2027, according to the latest arbitration projections for eligible MLB players. That would represent an increase of more than $3.6 million for a player who remains one of the more complicated pieces of Detroit’s lineup.

It is not an outrageous number. It is not even particularly scary for a Tigers team entering the offseason with considerable financial flexibility.

But it does make the Torkelson discussion a little more interesting.

Spencer Torkelson Salary Jump Comes After Another Uneven Season

Torkelson’s 2026 season looked a lot like the player Detroit has been trying to figure out for several years.

There was power. There were stretches when he looked capable of being an impact middle-of-the-order hitter. There were also plenty of nights when the strikeouts and inconsistency made you wonder whether the former No. 1 overall pick would ever completely put everything together.

Torkelson finished the season with 26 home runs, 77 RBIs and a .766 OPS while posting a 113 OPS+. That is useful offensive production, even if it still falls short of what many envisioned when Detroit selected him first overall in 2020.

And that matters when the price starts going up.

Paying Torkelson roughly $7.7 million is hardly a financial burden. But arbitration raises have a funny way of forcing teams to stop evaluating players based on what they once hoped they would become and start evaluating them based on exactly what they are.

For Detroit, Torkelson is reaching that stage.

Scott Harris Has Already Made His Torkelson Position Clear

Here is the part that should probably stop anyone from immediately turning this into a “Tigers could dump Torkelson” story.

They have given no indication they are preparing to do that.

Scott Harris recently publicly backed Torkelson as part of Detroit’s 2027 plans, saying the Tigers value what he brings on and off the field and believe he can help them return to the postseason. That is considerably stronger than the generic executive-speak teams usually use when they want to leave every possibility open.

So no, a $7.7 million projection does not suddenly mean Torkelson is headed out of town.

It does, however, change the calculation.

Detroit has young players pushing for larger roles, a roster that needs more consistent offense and an offseason in which Harris has already promised changes. Torkelson can absolutely remain part of that equation, but his salary is beginning to look more like that of an established regular than a young player still being given unlimited runway.

That makes 2027 important.

$7.7 Million Isn’t the Problem. The Role Is.

The Tigers should have plenty of room to handle Torkelson’s raise.

Detroit’s 2027 payroll is set to look dramatically different after the organization carried a payroll around $200 million in 2026. Roughly $85 million was committed for next season before arbitration, options and other offseason moves are factored in, giving Harris significantly more flexibility than he had one year ago.

That is why the money itself is not really the issue.

The question is what Detroit believes Torkelson should be at $7.7 million.

Is he still the everyday first baseman? Is he a power bat the Tigers can live with despite the inconsistency? Does his value make him more useful to Detroit than anything the organization could realistically get in a trade?

Those are fair questions.

What would not make much sense is pretending the projected raise suddenly turns Torkelson into some enormous financial problem. A 27-year-old hitter coming off a 26-homer season at $7.7 million is hardly an anchor.

But the clock is moving.

Torkelson is no longer the 22-year-old former top prospect Detroit can simply wait on forever. He is entering another arbitration season, younger players are taking over larger portions of the roster, and Harris is trying to build a team capable of returning to October.

Seven-point-seven million dollars probably will not determine Spencer Torkelson’s future.

What Detroit decides he is worth on the field eventually will.